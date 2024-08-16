There used to be a time when the world wasn't spinning as fast as it is today. Long before the internet. It's time to remember and experience that simpler time and you can do that in Union Gap this weekend.

THE SHOW HAPPENS BOTH SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

The Central Washington Agricultural Museum's Pioneer Power Show and Swap Meet is set for August 17-18 in Union Gap's Fulbright park. it's the oldest running event in Union Gap. It's a time when the entire valley can learn about the rich agricultural history of the Yakima Valley while having some old fashioned fun.

DON'T MISS THE EQUIPMENT PARADE OF VINTAGE FARM MACHINES

Lots of displays of the equipment of yesteryear as museum officials call it and a special and popular equipment parade. After the parade you'll have a chance to watch old equipment work and find out how the valley grew under the hard work of men and machines.

LEARN BLACKSMITHING OR CHECK OUT THE VINTAGE APPLE PACKING LINE

For example, you'll be able to learn about blacksmithing and watch demonstrations of the turn of the century sawmill, and the apple packing line.

Check the quilt displays and other historic exhibits. Other live events include tractor pulls, tractor games and draft horse buggy demonstrations.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The event is $5.00 per person/children under 12 are free.

