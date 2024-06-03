Take Flight: Discover Aviation Careers at Aviation Day in Yakima
Do you know a young person between the ages of 7 and 17? The Director of Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field says an aviation day at the airport Saturday is aimed at attracting young people who are interested in a career in aviation. Companies all around the state and the nation are looking for people who want to become pilots, aircraft mechanics, air traffic controllers and flight attendants.
THE DAY IS ALSO A CHANCE FOR ADULTS TO THINK ABOUT A CHANGE IN CAREER
Rob Hodgman says it's also a great time for adults to check out the industry and maybe make a career change...
The event is set for 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
FREE PARKING FOR THE EVENT
Parking will be available in YKM’s main terminal, 2406 West Washington Avenue, or across the street at Perry Tech.
More about YKM is available by calling 509-575-6149, visiting YKM’s Facebook page or e-mailing ykminfo@yakimawa.gov.
HOW ABOUT A PANCAKE BREAKFAST?
Also, a Fly In Pancake Breakfast is planned June 1st from 8:00 am to 11:00 am. The breakfast will be at Yakima Air Park, on South 21st Avenue, with entry off of Ahtanum Boulevard.
IS AN AIRSHOW IN YAKIMA'S FUTURE?
Hodgman says he is hoping to hold an airshow at the airport in the future. He tells KIT News he believes it could happen within the next couple of years. Right now the focus is on getting more people to fly out of the Yakima Air Terminal and support flights so more flights to different destinations can become a reality.
