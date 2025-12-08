Sunnyside Man Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash

A 21-year-old man from Sunnyside was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in the Sunnyside area.

AN EARLY MORNING CRASH INTO THE CANAL

According to a release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Deputies responded to the 4800 block of East Edison around 4:35 a.m. after a resident called authorities to report a vehicle fire. When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames in a canal. After extinguishing the fire, officials confirmed the man was dead inside the vehicle. He was the only person involved in the crash.

READ MORE: ENJOY COFFEE WITH A COP WEDNESDAY

THE DRIVER LOST CONTROL

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling west on East Edison at a "high rate of speed" when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail at a canal bridge. The impact sheered the entire guardrail from the bridge, but no other vehicles or property were damaged. The driver died at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.

A CRASH WITH A TRAIN TAKES TWO LIVES

Meanwhile, near Wapato, two men died after a train collided with their pickup truck Saturday afternoon. Washington State Patrol Troopers say the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. at Donald Road, where a southbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train struck a Ford Ranger traveling along North Wapato Avenue. The two men, aged 29 and 32, were passengers in the truck. Troopers say the pickup driver failed to stop at the crossing before the collision. The crash remains under investigation, and no names have been released.

KIT NEWS/TOWNSQUARE MEDIA KIT NEWS/TOWNSQUARE MEDIA loading...

A SUNDAY CRASH INTO A HOME

In another incident, no injuries were reported after a car crashed into a home on Ahtanum Road early Sunday morning. Deputies say the crash occurred around 1:49 a.m., heavily damaging a residence in the 6000 block. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and is currently in Yakima County jail. Four residents inside the home were checked by medical personnel, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded quickly, extinguishing a fire that had spread from the vehicle to the residence. Due to the damage, the home was deemed uninhabitable, and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the victims. The crash remains under investigation.