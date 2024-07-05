Supreme Court Ruling Paves Way for Yakima to Address Homelessness
The Yakima City Council is expected to talk about homelessness this month after the U.S. Supreme court released a ruling that says it's okay for cities to ban people from sleeping or living in public places.The court, in a 6-3 decision, reversed a previous ruling which found banning people from sleeping in outdoor public spaces is a violation of the 8th amendment. The original ruling was made by an appeals court in San Francisco.
THE DEPUTY MAYOR OF YAKIMA SAYS CHANGES ARE ON THE WAY
Yakima City Council member and Deputy Mayor Matt Brown says the ruling marks a "pivotal moment for our community." He says it's a ruling that could change the way cities like Yakima deal with homelessness and those who refuse to get help and continue to live in public spaces. Brown says "for too long, our hands have been tied, limiting our ability to effectively enforce the law. This ruling changes that."
BROWN HAS ASKED CITY STAFF TO GIVE THE COUNCIL ALL OPTIONS WHEN IT COMES TO TACKLING THE PROBLEM OF HOMELESSNESS
Brown says he's asked the city legal team to present all "available options." He says the council will talk further about the issue at a July 9 council meeting. Brown says his hope is that Yakima will lead with "determination and compassion" using the new tools available to the city to help people and create a safer environment.
BROWN SAYS THE CITY IS READY TO ACT
Brown says the community has been asking the council to find a solution and now he says "we have the means to act."
Yakima isn't alone, city councils all around the country will now be talking about changing policies.
The original case was brought by officials in Grants Pass Oregon where a new ordinance says cities in the state must have “objectively reasonable” rules on public camping.
