The fact that you live in Washington State says a lot about the kind of life you love to live, a high-quality life. A new CNBC study ranks the quality of life each state offers its residents.

WA STATE RANKS ABOVE THE STATE OF OREGON IN QUALITY OF LIFE

The study found Washington State has the fifth-highest quality of life in the United States. The Evergreen State earned 230 points out of 325 points placing the state ahead of the state of Oregon. Washington state scored high because of "inclusiveness and protections for workers and voting rights. Minimum wage is currently at $16.28 an hour which is the second highest wage in the country.

Seattle Rides Economic Boom Getty Images loading...

WORKPLACE SICK LEAVE AND SAFETY LAWS ARE ATTRACTIVE TO RESIDENTS

The state was also cited for laws concerning sick leave and workplace safety policies. Other high scoring areas in the state? The study found people enjoy great air and water quality in the state and laws that protect against discrimination.

THERE WERE SOME THINGS THAT LOST POINTS FOR WA STATE

Not everything was top notch for the state in the study. Crime and lack of childcare hurt the scoring of the state. A report from 2022 by the Washington State Department of Commerce found 50% of parents surveyed can't find openings in child care centers near their work or place of employment.

WHERE'S THE PLACE WITH THE NUMBER ON QUALITY OF LIFE?

While Washington was in fifth place Minnesota made the 4th place, New Jersey is in 3rd place. The state of Maine is in the second spot and the number one place to live for the best quality of life? That's Vermont! So why do you live in the state of Washington? What makes the quality of life great for you in Washington.

