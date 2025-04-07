Yakima Police say a 19-year-old man from Yakima riding a motorcycle died Saturday after he struck a tree in the 1600 block of South 64th Avenue. The Yakima County Deputy Coroner has identifies the victim as Isiah Ramos.

A LOT OF PEOPLE HEARD THE SIRENS SATURDAY NIGHT

Police say the crash was reported at about 11:15 pm Saturday after Ramos lost control of the motorcyle while traveling northbound on South 64th.

Officers arrived and treated Ramos at the scene. He was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital where he later died.

160324707 Ivan Bliznetsov loading...

TIS THE SEASON FOR MOTORCYCLES SO BE ALERT

Driving in the city of Yakima today? Maybe on the freeway?

Police and Washington State Patrol Troopers say they see an average of about 2,000 motorcycle crashes in the state every year resulting in an average of about 80 fatalities.

A MEMORIAL RIDE WAS HELD IN THE TRI CITIES ON SUNDAY

Motorcycle riders from all around the Tri-Cities area on Sunday held a 'Memorial Ride' for Jhoser Sanchez who died March 1 when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle drive by off-duty Washington State Patrol trooper Sarah Clasen.

THE OFF-DUTY TROOPER HAS YET TO BE CHARGED

The event was organized to help the family of Sanchez. The riders made a stop at the crash scene where the Sanchez family as placed a cross.

The Spokane County Prosecutor is handling the investigation. No charges have yet been filed. Clasen remains out of jail on her own recognizance. Authorities say Clasen's blood alcohol content at 0.17, twice the legal limit hours after the crash.