Celebrate the 4th of July in Yakima at State Fair Park

Celebrate the 4th of July at State Fair Park in Yakima!

It's become a fun annual celebration that goes back for years. Families and singles alike enjoy coming to the festival for many reasons, and there's likely one that will draw you in to come along for the fun.

What To Expect This Year

It doesn't cost anything to attend the community 4th of July celebration in Yakima at State Fair Park. Even the parking is free (enter through Gate #15 on Pacific Ave). You can bring your own food, too, if you like, or buy food on site.

Come on down anytime between noon and 9:59 pm to get a good spot on the lawn to see the battle of the bands and the big fireworks show that starts.

Adults 21+ can enjoy beverages and a bit of revelry inside the beer garden, and kids can run amok (with adult supervision) in the Kids Zone and on the carnival rides.

Live Music from Local Bands

4th of July Battle of the Bands at State Fair Park

The music starts at 4 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs, fans, sun visor hats, and sunglasses so that you won't miss a thing! The live bands will wrap up at 9 p.m.

Genevieve will sing the National Anthem at 9:55 p.m. to get the crowd hyped for the fireworks show.

Other Fun Activities: Kids Zone

Facepainting at the 4th of July Festival

The Kids Zone opens at 2 p.m. Activities include a coloring wall, badminton, tic-tac-toe, and face painting.

The Foam Bubble Pit is back, too. Kids LOVE bubbles!

Foam Pit at 4th of July Celebration

"For the safety of all guests attending the event the following items are prohibited: weapons, drones, illegal drugs, fireworks, skateboards, pets (except designated service animals) outside alcohol and BBQs." - State Fair Park

Food Vendors

4th of July Food at State Fair Park

Purchase food on site from 2 p.m. to close.

Kids Carnival Rides

4th of July Carnival Rides at State Fair Park

The cool part about the carnival rides is that there are three days of fun. Check the State Fair Park website for the carnival ride hours and a full list of other information about the event.

Fireworks Show

The big show starts at 10 p.m.! Sponsored by the City of Yakima, Yakima County, and the City of Union Gap.

Note: Yakima Transit will not be running a bus shuttle this year due to budget cuts.

