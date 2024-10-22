A pedestrian-car collision near Selah High School on Friday evening left a 17-year-old girl with serious injuries, adding to a weekend of traffic-related incidents that kept local law enforcement on high alert.

NO CROSSWALK IN THE AREA WHERE SHE WAS CROSSING



The Washington State Patrol reported that Chloey Perkins was struck at about 7:11 PM while crossing North First Street at the intersection with Wernex Loop Road. Witnesses stated Perkins was walking in the intersection when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Selah resident. The crash site, noted for the absence of a nearby crosswalk, has raised concerns from community members about pedestrian safety in the area.

NO CHARGES EXPECTED AGAINST THE DRIVER

After initial treatment at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital, Perkins was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further care. Authorities confirmed that no charges are expected against the driver, who was reportedly traveling below the speed limit at the time of the incident.

Get our free mobile app

A SIDE BY SIDE CRASH EARLIER THIS MONTH LEFT A 23-YEAR-OLD WOMAN DEAD

In a separate incident, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred on October 12 near Rimrock Lake. Deputies responded to the scene at around 5:00 PM, where they discovered a side-by-side ATV had overturned on a trail known as "Short and Dirty." A passenger, 23-year-old Maritza Madrid Gonzalez, was found deceased at the site of the crash, approximately half a mile from Forest Service Road 1010.

THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES AS NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED



Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, stating that early evidence suggests intoxicants may have played a role in the crash. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the full details of the accident.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett