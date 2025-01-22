As National Teen Driver Awareness Month continues this month, local authorities are urging parents to talk with their teen drivers about safe driving.

TEEN DRIVERS ARE MORE LIKELY TO BE INVOLVED IN FATAL CRASHES

According to the Yakima Police Department, new drivers aged 16 to 17 are three times more likely than adults to be involved in fatal accidents, as highlighted by research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

A LOT OF NEW TEEN DRIVERS ARE DISTRACTED

Over the past five years, more than 1,600 people have lost their lives in accidents involving inexperienced teen drivers. Additionally, a staggering 7,038 fatalities occurred between 2010 and 2019 during the “100 Deadliest Days” of summer, which spans from Memorial Day to Labor Day, when teen driver accidents peak. A recent Travelers Insurance Risk Index on Distracted Driving reveals alarming trends, showing that a growing number of drivers are using mobile devices unsafely while behind the wheel.

CELL PHONES REMAIN THE BIGGEST DISTRACTION

Authorities emphasize that cell phones remain the primary source of distraction, with an observational study indicating that two out of every three distracted drivers in Washington were either using or talking on a handheld phone. Yakima officials report that distracted driving, along with failure to obey traffic signals and signs, contributes significantly to local accidents. Currently, 30% of all fatal crashes in the state involve distracted drivers, accounting for 23% of serious crashes, with 70% of those distractions linked to mobile phone use.

CITY EMPHASIS PATROLS CONTINUE

Yakima Police Chief Shawn Boyle highlighted the proactive stance the department is taking through emphasis patrols aimed at education, although some drivers have already been cited for violating traffic laws.

