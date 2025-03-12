Take the Survey; Residents Asked Cut Services Or Raise Taxes?
Cut city services or raise city taxes.
The city of Yakima wants to know how residents feel about some important decisions that need to be made in the near future.
THE DECISIONS ARE COMING SO THE CITY WANTS YOUR INPUT
According to a press release city officials are asking for input about budget priorities through a new survey that's open until mid-April. Yakima City Manager Vicki Baker says "the City is facing some very difficult budget challenges and the City Council needs help from the community to make tough decisions."
A BIG DEFICIT IS LOOMING FOR THE CITY OF YAKIMA
The survey asks residents, through a series of questions if they prefer raising taxes or cutting services. Baker says city projections show the city will bring in about $9 million less in tax revenue by 2026 meaning either services will be cut or taxes raised. Those taking the survey will be asked to prioritize what are called 'core' city services and whether the services should be preserved by increasing city taxes. The survey is available in Spanish and English.
THE SURVEY WILL BE AVAILABLE AT COMMUNITY EVENTS AND TOWN HALLS
Along with taking the survey online city officials they'll attend some community events and be at other locations this month allowing people to take the survey. The press release says Baker will also be making
presentations about the survey at various locations through March and early April, including three upcoming Town Hall meetings. Take the city survey now by clicking on the link.
