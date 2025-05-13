A 25-year-old man faces a charge of second-degree murder after Yakima Police say he shot his mother's boyfriend during an argument at a Yakima apartment on Saturday.

THE SUSPECT IS NOW BEHIND BARS



The suspect turned himself into Yakima Police on Sunday afternoon. He's being held in the Yakima County jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

Court documents from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office say the victim, identified as 37-year-old Richard Peterson was in a verbal argument with a woman in a bedroom of the apartment in the 1100 block of North Fourth Street early Saturday morning when the woman's son came into the room and confronted Peterson telling him to leave his mother alone.

THE SUSPECT AND THE VICTIM FIRST ARGUED THEN.....

The two started fighting and that's when police say the 25-year-old suspect pulled a gun and shot Peterson in the neck. The suspect then fled the home in a vehicle. Police were called and when they arrived along with medical personal they tried to save Peterson but he died at the apartment.



POLICE WERE ABLE TO RECOVER A PISTOL AT THE SCENE OF THE SHOOTING

The court documents say the 25-year-old suspect admitted to the shooting before he left the apartment. He then turned himself into police on Sunday. Officers were able to recover a pistol in the apartment they believe was used in the shooting. No other injuries or arrests were reported.

DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THE SHOOTING?

Detectives from the Yakima Police Department, Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and are currently investigating. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to please contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or contact the Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 248-9980.

