The investigation continues into the shooting death of a Seattle-area high school student at a party in Yakima on Sunday, April 20.

THE SHOOTING HAPPENED AT A PARTY LAST MONTH

18-year-old Garfield High School student Salvador "Junior" Granillo was shot and killed after a fight at a party in the 1500 block of South Keys Road. According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office the alleged shooter, 21 year old Isreal Barriga Vargas was charged with second-degree murder in Yakima County Superior Court on Tuesday.

THE VICTIM DIED AT A YAKIMA HOSPITAL

Authorities say Granillo was trying to break up the fight when he was shot. Granillo was rushed to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital where he died shortly after the shooting.

Officers found Granillo and learned of the shooting after getting a call from the hospital when Granillo arrived in a private vehicle for treatment.

THE SUSPECT WAS ARRESTED AT A YAKIMA HOME

A press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says after days of searching for the suspect the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender’s Task Force, US Marshal Service, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima Police Department, Washington State DOC found Barriga Vargas at a home in the 900 Block of S. 90th Avenue. Authorities surrounded the home and made an announcement for Barriga Vargas to surrender which he did without incident.

THE SUSPECT IS SITTING IN THE YAKIMA COUNTY JAIL

He's being held in the Yakima County jail. Bail has been set at $500,000. He's set for trial on June 30. If you have any information that can help authorities contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (Detective Copper) (509) 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Anonymous tips? Call Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at Crimestoppers Yakima County.

