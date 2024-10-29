After hearing warnings from the Surgeon General about the harmful impact of social media on children's mental health, lawmakers across the United States and in Washington state are ramping up calls for stricter regulations on children's online access.

The discussion is heating up as parents nationwide express their concerns about how early is too early for kids to engage with social media platforms.

A recent survey conducted by online education company Test Prep Insight which captured the opinions of 3,000 parents across the country, revealed that, on average, parents believe children should not have social media accounts until the age of 14.

However, opinions vary significantly by state. In Maine, North Dakota, and Utah, parents favored a stricter minimum age of 16, reflecting heightened concerns about online safety. Conversely, parents in Wyoming expressed more lenient views, supporting 12 as an appropriate age for children to start managing their own social media profiles.

In Washington, parents mirrored the national average, advocating for a 14-year-old limit for social media access. The survey highlighted that cyberbullying is a primary concern for parents, with 42% ranking it as their top worry regarding their children’s online presence.

While more than half of the surveyed parents, 52%, reported that they regularly engage in conversations about social media risks, a notable 36% indicated that such discussions happen occasionally. Alarmingly, only 12% of parents said they rarely or never talk about these dangers with their children.

As discussions around children's mental health and digital safety intensify, the conversation is clear: parents are seeking guidance on how best to navigate their children's social media use, balancing safety and the inevitable presence of technology in their lives.

