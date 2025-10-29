Yakima voters will face a decision this November on whether to approve a property tax increase aimed at helping the city recover from a $9 million budget shortfall.

INCREASING PROPERTY TAXES TO FILL A BUDGET HOLE

To balance the budget by 2026, city officials are proposing to make $3 million in cuts and seek voter approval for a levy that would raise an additional $6 million. The proposed levy would increase the city's regular property tax by 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

EVEN IF THE TAX PASSES THERE'LL STILL BE MAJOR CUTS

The planned cuts include eliminating lobbying efforts and city council travel, halting funding for the 4th of July fireworks, reducing the economic development staff, closing Franklin Pool, and cutting the Lions Pool budget. Additionally, street maintenance would be scaled back, and the graffiti removal program would face reductions. These are just some of the measures proposed to tighten the budget.

IF THE TAX FAILS THERE'LL BE DEEPER CUTS

City officials warn that if the property tax proposal is rejected, deeper cuts will be necessary—potentially totaling $9 million—that could significantly impact city services and amenities. Deputy Yakima Mayor Matt Brown noted that whether the city proceeds with the levy or the deeper cuts, projections indicate that the city's financial situation will remain challenging through 2027 or 2028, with the city likely to stay in the red.

IF YOU'RE REGISTERED YOU HAVE YOUR BALLOT

More than 130,000 ballots have been sent to registered voters in the county.

While the property tax increase primarily affects property owners, all voters, regardless of property ownership, will have the opportunity to weigh in on this important issue.

Will you support or oppose the proposed tax increase on the ballot as Proposition No. One?

THE CHANCE OF A PROPERTY TAX BEING SUCCESSFUL?

According to research from a citizen's committee, the last city-wide tax levy increase approved by Yakima voters was in 1984. As of 2025, that is 41 years ago.

