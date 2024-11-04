A teacher at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School in Sunnyside has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old student in his classroom last month. The incident occurred on October 16, prompting a swift response from Sunnyside police.

THE INCIDENT ALLEGEDLY HAPPENED IN FRONT OF OTHER STUDENTS

According to police reports, the 56-year-old art teacher called the boy to his desk for a conversation.

It is reported that during this interaction, the teacher grabbed the student by the chin and neck, lifting the child onto his toes while demanding he look at him. Witnesses state the teacher questioned the boy, saying, "Does it look like I have 'babysitter' or 'stupid' written on my forehead?"

Get our free mobile app

THE STUDENT TOLD POLICE HE HAD A HARD TIME BREATHING



The student later informed school officials that he had difficulty breathing during the encounter. Several classmates corroborated the student's account, indicating they had observed the incident unfold.

THE TEACHER FACES A CHARGE OF ASSAULT



Following the allegations, school authorities notified the police, leading to the teacher's arrest. He has since been released after promising to appear in court for a scheduled hearing.

The case has raised concerns among parents and school officials about student safety in the classroom.

The Sunnyside School District has not released a statement regarding the incident, but further investigation is ongoing as community members await the court's proceedings.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett