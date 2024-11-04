Sunnyside Teacher Charged with Second-Degree Assault on Student
A teacher at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School in Sunnyside has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old student in his classroom last month. The incident occurred on October 16, prompting a swift response from Sunnyside police.
THE INCIDENT ALLEGEDLY HAPPENED IN FRONT OF OTHER STUDENTS
According to police reports, the 56-year-old art teacher called the boy to his desk for a conversation.
It is reported that during this interaction, the teacher grabbed the student by the chin and neck, lifting the child onto his toes while demanding he look at him. Witnesses state the teacher questioned the boy, saying, "Does it look like I have 'babysitter' or 'stupid' written on my forehead?"
THE STUDENT TOLD POLICE HE HAD A HARD TIME BREATHING
The student later informed school officials that he had difficulty breathing during the encounter. Several classmates corroborated the student's account, indicating they had observed the incident unfold.
THE TEACHER FACES A CHARGE OF ASSAULT
Following the allegations, school authorities notified the police, leading to the teacher's arrest. He has since been released after promising to appear in court for a scheduled hearing.
The case has raised concerns among parents and school officials about student safety in the classroom.
The Sunnyside School District has not released a statement regarding the incident, but further investigation is ongoing as community members await the court's proceedings.
