Sunnyside Police are investigating a shooting reported on Monday. Authorities say the 35-year-old man taken to He was taken to Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center by private vehicle and that's when police were notified.

THE MAN WAS TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL IN SERIOUS CONDITION

They say the man was shot in the 400 block of North Avenue at about midnight Monday. No arrests have been made. Authorities say the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The man has not been identified. If you know anything about the shooting you're urged to contact Sunnyside Police Detective Perry-Strom at 509-836-6200.

YAKIMA'S LATEST HOMICIDE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION

Yakima Police continue to search for clues in the latest homicide reported on Sunday.

According to a press release the Yakima Police Department was notified at 4:50 pm on Sunday that a 38-year-old man was transported by private vehicle to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The press release from YPD says the man died of his injuries at the hospital. He has not been identified.

AN AUTOPSY IS PLANNED FOR TUESDAY

The Deputy Chief Coroner Marshall Marshal Slight says an autopsy is set for Tuesday at 9:00 am. He says he'll release the man's identity after the autopsy is completed.

Authorities say it's believed that the victim was shot in the area of N 6th St and E Yakima Ave.

Anyone with information related this homicide, is asked to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or Detective Kevin Cays at (509) 249-6874.

