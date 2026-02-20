110 people died of an overdose in Yakima County in 2025. According to the Yakima County Coroner's Office 12 people have died of overdoses so far this year.

Rep. Deb Manjarrez of Wapato wants to help stop the overdose deaths.

A NEW BILL TO SPEED UP SHARING OF DRUG OVERDOSE INFO

Manjarrez is the sponsor of a new bill that would increase the sharing of drug overdose data to better prevent future overdoses and improve public health response across the state. "Our state is facing an overdose crisis that demands smarter, faster action," says Manjarrez, R-Wapato. "By getting data in near real time instead of after the fact, we give first responders, health care providers, and community partners the tools to save lives and get ahead of overdose spikes."

INFORMATION ON SPECIFIC OVERDOSE CASES VITAL TO COPS

A news release from the state legislature says HB 2168 directs the Washington State Department of Health to submit certain emergency medical services patient encounter data related to opioid overdoses to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program within 24 hours of submission into the state EMS Information System. The release says the data includes the time and date of overdoses, location coordinates, whether any opioid reversal medication was administered, and whether the overdose was fatal or nonfatal.

PROTECTIONS IN PLACE

Manjarrez says the system is set up with privacy protections: information may not be used for law enforcement welfare checks, warrants, criminal investigations, or prosecution of individuals treated for overdoses.

House Bill 2168 now moves to the Senate for consideration.

DO YOU CARRY NARCAN?

One of the ways people are preventing overdoses in Yakima county is through the use of Narcan. Narcan is increasingly accessible in Yakima, with vending machines available at key locations, including the Opportunities Industrialization Center at 717 Fruitvale Blvd. and Yakamart on Fort Road in Toppenish.