We live in volcano country in the Pacific Northwest and a big anniversary is coming up later this month. Saturday, May 18 is the 45th anniversary of the eruption Mount Saint Helens eruption in 1980.

DID YOU HAVE TO SHOVEL ANY OF THE ASH?

It was something the state had never experienced and many people were looking for information on Sunday morning at 8:32 a.m. when the mountain blew up and covered the state with ash. When the mountain erupted on May 18, 1980, the blast killed 57 people and eventually sent volcanic ash around the world. Before 1980, the mountain looked like many other volcanos in the state and was referred to as the Mount Fuji of America.

Quakes Underneath Mount St. Helens Prompt Eruption Fears Getty Images

MAKE YOUR PLANS TO ATTEND THE OPEN HOUSE



During the 1980 eruption the upper 1,300 feet of the summit blew up miles into the atmosphere, leaving a large crater which is now partially filled by a lava dome. So where could you go to learn more about the eruption before the anniversary of the eruption of 1980? Make your plans to visit the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory which will open its doors to the public for a free, one-day, family-friendly open house Saturday, May 10 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

YOU CAN TALK TO SCIENTISTS AND LEARN MORE ON MAY 10

If you attend you'll be able to speak to Scientists throughout the day as they share what they do and how they do it. According to a press release you can learn about "monitoring technologies, hazards and preparedness and ongoing volcano research. Participate in hands-on activities and see live demonstrations."

The Cascades Volcano Observatory is located on the east side of Vancouver, WA, in Columbia Tech Park.