It's time to ride Yakima Trolleys because the trolley season is underway. When was the last time you and or your family had fun on the trolleys? The season started on May 25 and ends on September 29 so you have lots of time to plan the ride. Special events are also held during the holidays.

RIDE THE TROLLEY BY YOURSELF OR WITH YOUR FAMILY

It's a chance to ride history in the Yakima area and learn about areas maybe you haven't seen before. The trolley website says tickets are $12 for adults, kids 12 and under and seniors are $8.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

THE COST VARIES DEPENDING UPON THE ROUTE

The rides begin in the Car barn at South 3rd Avenue and Pine Street at 10:00 am, 12:00 pm, and 2:00 pm "when they are operating on the Selah line (the route most often used), and approximately every hour on the hour from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM when operating on the Pine Street line." The cost is $5 for all ages when on the Pine Street line. You can find Yakima Trolleys on Facebook where you can learn what route the trolley is following for the day.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

WHEN YOU RIDE THE TROLLEYS YOU'RE RIDING LOCAL HISTORY

If you ride the trolleys you'll be riding history. That's because the Yakima Valley Trolley railroad is the last historically intact early 20th Century electric interurban railroad in existence. The railroad is already on the National Register of Historic Places.

Yakima City officials say no other electric interurban railroads left in America still use all their original infrastructure and streetcars and locomotives like Yakima Trolleys.

You can also check the website at Yakima Valley Trolleys

