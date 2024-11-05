Statewide System Hack Affects Yakima Municipal Court Services
The Yakima Municipal Court is currently unable to process payments online or at its physical location due to a statewide outage affecting the Judicial Information System (JIS) database. According to officials at Yakima Municipal Court they're working now to correct the problem.
THE PROBLEM STARTED MONDAY AFTERNOON
Yakima Municipal Court is operating with limited services, handling only essential functions following the shutdown initiated on Monday by the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC). The AOC shut down the JIS due to a security concern after discovering unauthorized activity on the Washington Courts network. In response, they are working swiftly to secure critical systems and restore services, though officials warn that intermittent accessibility issues may happen over the coming days.
IF YOU HAVE A HEARING SCHEDULED ATTEND UNTIL YOU HEAR OTHERWISE
Court officials are advising those with scheduled hearings to attend as planned, unless notified otherwise. Updates regarding the situation will be available on the Yakima Municipal Court’s website at yakimawa.gov and will also be shared via the City of Yakima’s communication platforms.
CHECK BACK HERE TO GET YOUR UPDATES
As the situation develops, the Yakima Municipal Court urges the public to remain patient and stay informed through official channels.
