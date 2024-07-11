If there's a big fire anytime soon in the region the state is ready. State officials are gathering resources and placing them in strategic areas in case of a big blaze.

MORE FIREFIGHTERS MORE EQUIPMENT

Officials from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources say they've sent equipment and firefighters to Kittitas, Yakima, and Klickitat Counties. The three counties in the state that state officials say are primed for a wildfire after multiple days of hot, dry, and windy conditions and are presently under National Weather Service Red Flag Warnings.

THE EXTRA HELP JUST IN CASE WAS REQUESTED EARLIER THIS WEEK

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources at the request of Lower Columbia Fire Defense Region Coordinator and Fire Chief Wesley Long with the Klickitat County Fire District 3.

State officials are ready to deploy even more resources through the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray which remains activated to Level 2, partial activation, to help coordinate state assistance with the pre-positioning event.

THREE STRIKE TEAMS ARE NOW ON STANDBY

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered three strike teams at this time. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources. A press release says under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization.

A FASTER RESPONSE COULD SAVE PROPERTY AND LIVES

The Mobilization Plan is implemented to "provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions."

Yakima Firefighters say they're ready to respond to fires anywhere in the valley and beyond in this hot dry weather.

