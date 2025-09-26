Starbucks says they're closing 1% of stores after a financial review of stores that were seen as underperforming. USA Today says there is a public Google sheet made by someone on Reddit*** that lists every North American location that has been scheduled to close in October 2025.

I contacted the two Yakima stores that were on the Google Sheet list, and they confirmed their locations are closing (see the list below). Other locations on the list include stores in Spokane, Bothell, Seattle, Sumner, Covington, Edmonds, Bellevue, Lynnwood, Kirkwood, Mill Creek, Ritzville, Snoqualmie, Redmond, and Vancouver.

Why Is Starbucks Closing Some Locations?

The CEO and chairman of Starbucks, Brian Niccol, says the company is working hard to offer store reassignments to employees who will be losing their jobs at the closing locations.

While there is no confirmation that this list is an official list from the Starbucks company, there are 26 locations listed for closure in Washington. Several other sources including the Seattle Times have listed westside state locations as being planned for closure.

"During the review, we identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed." - Brian Niccol, Starbucks Chairman and CEO

Starbucks Closing Locations Photo June Andrei George on Unsplash loading...

Local Starbucks Employees and New-Hires Speak Out

One person who claimed to be a Starbucks employee at the South 1st Street & Nob Hill Boulevard location in Yakima wrote that they were suddenly informed today that the store's last day of business would be Saturday, September 27th.

Another person in a Facebook group mentioned that they had recently been hired to work at this location and was supposed to start on Tuesday, September 29th, which emphasizes the shock being felt by many local employees and Washington State communities at large.

YAKIMA:

602 E Yakima Ave (Store closure confirmed) Closure date is 9/27/25

1312 S 1st St (Store closure confirmed) Closure date is 9/27/25

SPOKANE:

1821 N Hamilton St (Uncomfirmed)

2703 N Division St (Uncomfirmed)

9335 N Newport Hwy (Uncomfirmed)

***Please Note: The list of Washington locations are listed on an unconfirmed Google Sheet list from Hey_its_Manda and LooksLikeFilm on Reddit. Starbucks has not released an official list of closing stores as of the time of this writing, but confirmed updates will be noted in this article as they come in.