Admit it we've all driven faster than the posted speed limit. If you've ever done that in Yakima you may have been stopped by police. In fact Yakima Police Officers continue continue cracking down on speeders through ongoing speed patrols especially in school zones.

PATROLS LOOK FOR SPEEDERS

Every month the Yakima Police Department publishes the number of traffic stops Officers make in the city especially in school zones as the patrols continue into the fall and winter months. Officers say some drivers aren't getting the message and are being stopped for going to fast endangering students while risking a big citation.

BIG FINES NO BREAKS

Remember the citations double in school zones so fines are upwards of $189 or more and remember it's zero tolerance for speeding in school zones so don't expect a break from Officers or Judges.

A BUSY AUGUST FOR POLICE

All total during the month of August Officers made 2,209 traffic stops in the city and issued 1,219 citations. They investigated 149 collisions with 71 happening at city intersections. Police urge drivers to stay alert when approaching an intersection and to watch for changing traffic lights.

JUST SLOW DOWN

The Officers say the message is simple slow down whether you are driving in a school zone or not. And they also say many drivers aren't following the rules when driving near a school bus. They say it's simple if you see a school bus stop sign out obey the stop sign to make sure kids stay safe.