Special Enforcement Focuses on Seat Belt Use in Yakima County Through June 1

If you drive do you always buckle the seat belt? Yakima Police say as part of a national high-visibility enforcement campaign that focuses specifically on seat belts Officers are urging drivers to always use a seat belt. They look for violators all the time but now until June 1 a special emphasis is underway looking for those who don't buckle up.

GOOD JOB JUST KEEP IT BUCKLED

A study by the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission in 2015 found that 95% of Washingtonians wore seat belts. Today the rate is 93.9% statewide. In Yakima County the seat belt rate stands at 94% according to the Yakima Police Department. State officials say while a majority of adults wear seat belts many young people ignore the belt. In fact the commission says drivers age 16 to 25 have the lowest seat belt use rate of all ages of drivers killed in fatal crashes. Yakima Police say if you're a parent you can set a great example.

TEENS LISTEN AND WATCH YOUR ACTIONS

Research suggests that teens do listen to parents (and those in a parenting role) who are involved in their driver training. A study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that parental involvement leads to safer driving habits, with teens 50% less likely to crash and 50% more likely to buckle up, than teens who perceive their parents as uninvolved.

SOME GET WARNINGS SOME GET TICKETS

Police say the emphasis patrol is all about education with most drivers receiving a warning. But some are getting citations.

The penalty for a seat belt violation is $136. It's considered a non-moving traffic infraction, meaning it won't negatively impact your driving record in the same way as a moving violation. However, it can be reported to your insurance company, potentially leading to higher premiums.

