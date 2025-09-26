Maybe you've found yourself driving through a small town in Washington state saying to yourself, this feels like it's in the middle of nowhere. Admit it! But I think there's just something special about these towns because many of them are full of so much character and charm. I’ve got a recommended list of them below, so keep reading.

kittitas cafe unsplash/peter robbins loading...

The Pluses to Living in Small Town, USA

If you've lived in Yakima all your life like me, for instance, and you've seen it grow from a small town to the city it is today, you probably miss the days when there wasn't a Starbucks or even a Walmart. Many small towns here in Washington are void of things like a Dollar General store, a car wash, or even a Subway restaurant.

Ever been to the middle of nowhere in Washington? That's not always a bad thing since many small towns offer a very unique way of life for those who live and visit those areas.

For some, it would be a tough life to live without what some consider the basic amenities of life. Others, however, like the fact that they can't find the things that complicate life in the big city.

Getty Images for IRONMAN Getty Images for IRONMAN loading...

There's plenty of advantages of living in a small town:

Solitude…

Fresh Air…

Less Crime…

And then there’s the best part, no traffic! Think about it.

So here's a list of the small towns in the middle of nowhere that we love to visit. Your list may be different. Maybe you've never heard of some of these places!