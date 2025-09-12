The fight against the Wildcat Fire burning near Bumping Lake continues today. Firefighters say the fire has settled down with little growth. .

CONTAINMENT IS UNCHANGED

The fire remains at 8% contained with little growth from Wednesday to Thursday. The fire is currently at 7,929 acres growing about 100 acres overnight because of "minimul fire activity on Wednesday" according to a news release. Mop-up operations are underway behind the structures on Bumping Lake to remove fire spots from the control line. More than 400 people are still working on the fire along with helicopters and bulldozers.

Wildcat/Naches Fire Department Wildcat/Naches Fire Department loading...

WORK TO PROTECT STRUCTURES BUILD LINES

End of the week work includes removing debris that could catch fire along control lines and protecting structures in the Timber Creek area. The news release from the Naches Fire Department says cooling weather is helping firefighters get the upper hand on the blaze.

EVACUATION NOTICES REMAIN IN PLACE

A Level 2 "Be Ready" evacuation notice remains in place for Goose Prairie and Bumping River Road. State Route 410 remains open, but a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail #2000 from the intersection of Bumping Lake Trail #971 to Chinook Pass Trailhead at SR 410 remains closed. The Bumping River Road is closed at the junction with SR 410, though it remains open to residents of Goose Prairie.

MORE SMOKE IN THE VALLEY

As the fight against the fire officials with the National Weather Service say we can expect hazey conditions in the Yakima valley will continue because of the smoke in the air. Many smaller fires are burning around North and Central Washington started by lightning earlier this week and last month.