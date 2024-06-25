The fight against the 1980 Slide Ranch Fire near White Swan continues but evacuation levels have been lowered to "be aware" Level 1. Firefighters from around the region are battling the flames and now say they have 20% containment on the fire which is now at 3,700 acres. Firefighters hope to gain full containment soon as they move into mop up operations.

MANY FAMILIES WERE LEFT HOMELESS

Fire officials confirm 16 homes were burned in the fire but no injuries have been reported. Pacific Power cut power to the area when the fire was blazing. It burned power lines and poles. But the power has now been restored to the area. The blaze has been burning since Saturday when it was reported at about 3:45 pm in the area of Signal Peak and Pom Pom roads.

attachment-slideresult2 Seth Krueger Wapato loading...

MANY FIREFIGHTERS REMAIN ON FIRE LINES AS MOP-UP STARTS SOON

Firefighters from throughout the state were on the fire lines on Saturday night and into Sunday which helped tap down the fire in strong winds. As people were burned out of their homes an emergency shelter was opened at Harrah Elementary School. The Yakama Nation is now working with those left homeless to give them help.

ONE WAPATO RESIDENT HELPED RESCUE PEOPLE FROM HOMES THAT BURNED

Wapato resident Seth Krueger arrived before firefighters on Saturday and says he helped evacuate 6 homes. He tells KIT News that some homeowners were asleep or watching TV and were not aware of the approaching flames that eventually consumed the homes. His pictures from Sunday morning show the devastation the fire caused in the area as firefighters look to move to mop-up operations soon.

