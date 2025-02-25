Sunnyside Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported on Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1300 block of South 13th Street at about 7:18 pm Sunday where they found 18-year-old Angel Emmanuel Plascencia-Gutierrez of Sunnyside with a gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. An autopsy is set for later today.

THE SHOOTING WAS CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Authorities say security video from the area shows Plascencia-Gutierrez talking to two people. He then pulls out a gun and begins firing at the two people who shoot back. Police say Plascencia-Gutierrez was shot twice and died. No arrests have been made.

THE VICTIM WAS IN TROUBLE BEFORE HE WAS KILLED

Before he died the victim was out of jail on bail after being charged in connection to a January murder. Plascencia-Gutierrez was charged in Yakima County Superior Court with possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of an 18-year-old man. It's unknown if the shooting is gang related.

A DOUBLE HOMICIDE REMAINS UNSOLVED IN SUNNYSIDE

Sunnyside Police are still searching for suspects in the murder of two young brothers in Sunnyside on February 16 of last year remains unsolved after a juvenile arrested was released from custody earlier this year.

The juvenile was arrested on charges of murder and accomplice to murder but was released because of a lack of evidence. The two killed have been identified as 13-year-old Isaac Hernandez and 17-year-old Maurice Hernandez. Both were found shot dead in a vehicle at about 10:40 pm Friday, February 16 after police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of East Edison Avenue in Sunnyside.

YOU CAN REPORT YOUR TIPS ANONYMOUSLY

Sunnyside Police Detectives are looking for information on both shootings. If you can help call the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200 or Crime Stoppers Yakima County 1-800-222-8477.

