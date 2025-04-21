Authorities are investigating the discovery of a child's remains found in the Cowiche area on Friday. The remains will be transported to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday for an autopsy, which is expected to provide crucial information for the ongoing investigation.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO CHECK ON THE CHILD

On Friday afternoon Officers from the Selah Police Department responded to a welfare check at a home on the 500 block of Speyers Road. A press release from the Selah Police Department says a parent informed Officers that the child was living at a different location, prompting the start of an investigation. Authorities later learned of a potential burial site in Cowiche and coordinated efforts with local and state authorities to locate the site in the Cowiche Mill Road area.

DID POLICE ARREST A PERSON OF INTEREST? THEY AREN'T SAYING

Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight says the autopsy on the remains of a male child is scheduled for Tuesday. However, he could not provide additional details about the case.

While authorities have not confirmed any arrests related to the remains, the Yakima Herald Republic has reported that a 33-year-old man is being held in the Yakima County jail. He faces charges of unlawful disposal of human remains, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and making false statements to a public servant. Police have not indicated whether this suspect is connected to the remains as the investigation remains active.

DO YOU KNOW SOMETHING THAT COULD HELP?

As the community awaits further updates, the Selah Police Department is urging anyone with information to call (509) 698-7347. Or call Crime Stoppers Yakima County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

