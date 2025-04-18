A 32-year-old youth pastor from the Sunnyside - Outlook area, has been charged for what prosecutors say are multiple sex offenses involving a minor teenage child.

AUTHORITIES AREN'T SAYING WHERE GUERRA WAS SERVING AS A PASTOR

Benjamin Felix Guerra was charged in Yakima County Superior Court this week with multiple charges of second-degree rape and third-degree child molestation along with three counts of third-degree child rape and one charge of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Authorities aren't saying where he was serving as a youth pastor.

Guerra posted bail and is set to be formally charged April 24 in Yakima County Superior Court.

GUERRA ADMITTED SPENDING TIME WITH THE TEEN

A press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says the 15-year-old victim, only identified as a female told adults about the incidents who then contacted authorities. Detectives say the man admitted to authorities that the teenager had visited his home multiple times but he denied all the allegations of any sexual contact.

MANY CASES ARE WAITING FOR COMPLETION INVOLVING SEX OFFENSES

Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives say the Detective division has been busy with a number of sex offense cases. In fact authorities say they've investigated six separate sex offense cases and currently have nine other active sex cases to begin investigating.

The press release says the sheriff's office encourages victims of sexual assault and sexual abuse to contact law enforcement because they say these cases need to be investigated, victims must get the support they need, and suspects must be successfully prosecuted.

MANY PEOPLE CONVICTED OF SEX OFFENSES LIVE IN YAKIMA COUNTY

If convicted the suspect could become one of many sex-offenders that live in Yakima County. More than 60 offenders are level three offenders considered the most likely to reoffend.