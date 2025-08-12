Several beaches in Washington have been declared unsafe for locals and travelers who fish recreationally for shellfish except for shrimp, seaweed, and crabs. Over 20 beaches in WA State have been closed for recreational harvesting due to a poison that could cause your muscles to paralyze.

Current WA Shellfish Harvest Warning and Safe Beaches List

The current health department update as of Tuesday, August 12th, says to avoid going fishing for:

Geoduck

Butter clams

Varnish clams

Oysters

Mussels

Moon Snails

Scallops

"Biotoxins and other contaminants are known to concentrate in crab guts (butter). To be safe, clean crab thoroughly and discard the guts." - Biotoxin Bulletin from the Washington State Department of Health

You can see the list of closed beaches in the list at the end of this article. Meanwhile, these beaches are safe for fishing and are not being impacted by the current health warning:

Whatcom

Thurston

Mason

Port Ludlow Washington Photo Credit Kelly Hasenoehrl on Unsplash loading...

Know Before You Go (Fishing)

The Eatonville Dispatch News explains that if too much of the poison from shellfish (harvested recreationally) is consumed, it could cause a human's muscles to paralyze. The report does however stress that commercial "shellfish [we] buy in stores and restaurants are still safe to eat."

The following beaches are closed for recreational shellfish harvesting:

Closed for Butter Clams and Varnish Clams:

The Strait of Juan de Fuca from Cape Flattery east the Lyre River and from Dungeness Spit east to the Jefferson County line in Clallum County

Port Susan in Island County

Possession Sound in Island County

Port Ludlow and Mats Mats Bay in Jefferson County

The Quimper Peninsula from Discovery Bay to Point Hudson

Sequim Bay, Clallum County in Washington State Photo Credit Haroon Ameer on Unsplash loading...

These beaches are closed for all shellfish species harvesting in Washington:

Sequim Bay and Discovery Bay in Clallum County

The Strait of Juan De Fuca from the Lyre River east to Dungeness Spit in Clallum County

Seasonal ocean beaches in Clallum County, Gray's Harbor, Pacific, San Juan, and Jefferson counties

Skagit Bay, Saratoga Passage, including Penn Cove and Holmes Harbor in Island County

Discovery Bay in Jefferson County

Quartermaster Harbor in King County

Alki Beach south to the Pierce County line, including Vashon Island and Maury Island in King County

Foulweather Bluff south to the Pierce County line, including all islands, bays and inlets in Kitsap County

Colvos Passage, Commencement Bay, and the Narrows in Pierce County

Skagit Bay in Skagit County

You can call the Hotline for Biotoxin Closures to hear a recorded list of updated Washington beach closures at 1 (800) 562-5632.