The Yakima City Council is set to hold a 'swearing-in' ceremony on Tuesday for Shawn Boyle, officially appointing him as the Chief of Police for the city of Yakima. This announcement comes after Boyle's tenure as the interim chief since July, following the retirement of former Chief Matt Murray on June 30. City Manager Vicki Baker praised Boyle’s performance during his time at the Yakima Police Department (YPD), stating, "Shawn has done an excellent job at YPD over the last several months, and I'm eager to work with him to make Yakima a safer place to live."

BOYLE HAS HELPED KEEP YAKIMA SAFE FOR YEARS

Boyle has a long history with YPD, having joined the department in 1996 as a corrections officer. He quickly transitioned to a police officer role in 1997 and continued to rise through the ranks, being promoted to sergeant in 2007, lieutenant in 2015, and captain in 2019. His extensive career in law enforcement also began in the military as a U.S. Army Military Police Officer in 1991.

BOYLE HAS CLIMBED THE RANKS TO BECOME CHIEF

In addition to his law enforcement duties, Boyle has served as a law enforcement liaison to the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission and has led numerous training programs for law enforcement professionals throughout his career. As a captain, he commanded the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and was the operations chief of the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit.

THE CEREMONY WILL BE HELD TUESDAY NIGHT

Now, as he steps into his new role as Police Chief in 2025, the Yakima community looks forward to Boyle's leadership and vision for the department. The swearing-in ceremony marks a significant milestone not only for Boyle but also for the future of the Yakima Police Department and its commitment to public safety. Ceremony is set to happen during the Yakima City Council meeting that starts at 5:30 pm Tuesday at Yakima City Hall.

