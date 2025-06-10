TL;DR: Two Seattle hotels are out here hiding private hotel yachts and secret speakeasy bars—who knew luxury could be this cool in WA State? Sneak a peek at the 5-star life!

Two of Seattle’s luxury hotels just made a big list of the best fancy hotels in the universe that, if you’re like me, you have heard of but haven’t stayed at before. The Fairmont Olympic Hotel (411 University St) and the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle (99 Union St) made LaListe.com's top 1000 best luxury hotels in the world.

I’ve got two lesser-known secrets about these two luxury hotel stays! Those already familiar with the glamorous life have likely heard about these two hidden experiences, but if you aren't in the know, I’m going to share them with you.

Private Yacht Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

You Can Be a Five-Star Chick

I have only had a tiny taste of the 5-star life before, with an over-the-top elegant stay on the 65th floor of Crockfords in Vegas (inside Resorts World), a Royal Caribbean cruise, and a recent fabulous day of pampering at the brand-spanking new Sage Spa at Legends Casino Hotel (in Toppenish).

The Fairmont Olympic Hotel and the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle have taken the five-star life up a notch. One has a secret hidden speakeasy bar, and the other lets guests go on a short scenic cruise on the hotel's private yacht!

Secret #1: Fairmont Olympic’s Secret Hidden Bar

Fairmont Olympic Hotel Founders Bar

The exclusive Founders Bar is hidden behind a stack of chotchkes.



Secret #2: Four Seasons Hotel Seattle Comes With Its Own Private Yacht (Yes, Really)

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle offers guests a private hotel yacht tour!

There’s a hotel in Oregon that made the cut, too! Check out the full list of the top 1000 best luxury hotels in the world here.

