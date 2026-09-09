In the 21st century, it is no longer 'uncommon' for celebrities and artists to have vocal controversial political takes. Rapper and hip-hop artist Macklemore continues to plunge himself further into strong polarizing stances, and the question is, will it bode well for his career?

2024 Incident

Macklemore is a Seattle-born rapper known for worldwide hits such as "Thrift Shop," "Can't Hold Us," and "Downtown." His local Washingtonian heritage has given him regular performance invites and having his music featured by Seattle teams at games.

Although Macklemore had been outspoken for a long time, he first blew up the media in September 2024 when he exclaimed "f*** America" at a pro-Palestinian rally due to his anger at the Biden administration for their support of Israel during the Gaza war.

This choice of words led to him being dropped from the Neon City Festival in Las Vegas as well as the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Kraken, and Seattle Sounders reviewing their ties with him.

Morgan Hancock, Getty Images Morgan Hancock, Getty Images

Most Recent Incident

While opening for Ed Sheeran in New Jersey, Macklemore shouted "Free Palestine" and that "I believe that every human being walking on the earth deserves exactly the same freedom." He also condemned the Trump administration's current immigration policies.

The Israeli American Council, a Zionist organization, has called for Macklemore to be removed from the tour to no avail!

The Key Question

The key question that I believe everyone should take away from this is not about whether you are pro-Israel or pro-Palestine, but if it is appropriate for a celebrity to express personal political views at a concert? On the other hand, is it appropriate to try and get someone kicked off a tour for a political opinion?

Was Macklemore divisive or does he just bring our current divisions to the surface? For once, can we get together as Americans and listen to music without being pulled into a hyper-partisan argument?

I think the answer is no. We are now two Americas: one of patriotism and one of denigration, one of faith and one of atheism, one of moral boundaries and one of endless freedoms, and one of order and one of chaos.

Where do we go from here but more conflict? I firmly believe there is nothing that can unify us now, someone has to give.