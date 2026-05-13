AAA says Americans will be flocking to Seattle over places like New York, Las Vegas, and even Miami for Memorial Day Weekend. Here's why the Emerald City is the USA's #2 travel hotspot and what is bringing all of these visitors to our state in droves.

The Rest of America Finally Figured Out What We Already Knew About Seattle

According to booking data obtained by AAA.com, travelers are coming to Seattle for Memorial Day Weekend. It's almost like they figured out it doesn't rain here all the time.

They also discovered that the months of May, June, July, and August are the most perfect times to visit, not only because the sun comes out and turns the city into a magical wonderland, but also because it's such a walkable place with affordable public transit options.

Read More: Seattle's Shuttle Returns Just in Time for Summer Adventures

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What is everybody going to be doing in Seattle once they get here?

Throngs of people who've never been here before will hit up all the usual tourist traps, like the giant Ferris Wheel, Space Needle, Pike Place Market (especially where they throw the fish and take selfies in front of the huge bronze pig). Expect hundreds more visitors near the downtown pier because passengers will be boarding their cruises (that they booked before the Hauntavirus Hantavirus showed up).

Pike Place Fish Market in Seattle Pike Place Fish Market. Photo Credit: Akshay Madivanan on Unsplash loading...

The rest of us are going to be hitting up the hidden gems those out-of-towners don't know about, like Fremont, Alki Beach, the Ikea store, and Dick's Burgers!

People like me who live in Central and Eastern Washington hate Seattle traffic, so we know the best times to drive over the passes to get there on the weekends means leaving before 9 a.m. and after 5:30 p.m.!

Memorial Day Weekend Events in Seattle