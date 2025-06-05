Where is the man wanted for killing his three young daughters in Wenatchee? An intense search is expanding with more resources expected every day until Decker is found. .

THE TIPS ARE COMING IN EVERYDAY

Police are getting lots of tips from all over the Pacific Northwest. On Wednesday authorities checked out reports that 32-year-old Travis Decker was spotted in McCall, Idaho but it turned out to be a false report. Officials from the The Chelan County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Wednesday night where Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison says the ground and air search continues for Decker with increasing resources.

LOTS OF EYES SEARCHING FOR TRAVIS DECKER FROM ALL OVER THE REGION

He says they're being helped by Spokane County Sheriff's Office joining the Chelan Air Support Unit with two helicopters across the region and the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security, a Border Patrol tracking team, and law enforcement in from Kittitas County, and Idaho. Decker is wanted on three counts of First Degree Murder and Kidnapping in the deaths.

SO IS HE IN THE WOODS? ANOTHER STATE?

Decker abandoned his truck but police say he was at the camping spot a day before the murders. Did he drive another vehicle to the area and leave the truck to confuse police? Authorities say anything is possible. Is he somewhere in the forest? Another Part of Washington or another state. Morrison says Decker may have gotten a head start on authorities and more will be known once the autopsies are released on the three Decker children. It could be released Thursday.

THE BODIES WERE FOUND ON MONDAY

The Wenatchee Police Department says the three young girls were reported missing last Friday after not returning home following a visit with their father. the bodies of 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker were found on Monday near Rock Island Campground about 17 miles west of Leavenworth.

A GROWING GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN YOU CAN HELP

Friends and family members have started a GoFundMe Page to help.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.

