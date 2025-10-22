Scammers are targeting Yakima residents this month with an old scam you've probably heard about...they're just hoping to find those who think it's a call from a local law enforcement official when it's really a scam.

YAKIMA POLICE WOULD NEVER CALL AND THREATEN YOU

This time the scammers say they're from a local police agency like the Yakima Police Department. They call requesting personal or financial information while threatening legal action even arrest or fines. Sometimes the scammers say you've not paid a ticket or you haven't answered a jury summons. A post on the Yakima Police Department Office Facebook page warns of the scam.

SCAMMERS ARE CALLING TO GET YOUR INFORMATION

• Request your bank, credit, or debit card information.

• Solicit money for fundraising, fines, or fees.

• Ask for personal information like your social security number or passwords.

Authorities say if you receive a suspicious call claiming to be from the Yakima Police:

• Do not respond to questions.

• Ask for the caller’s name and gather as much information as possible.

• Hang up.

• Call 911 to verify the legitimacy of the call.

ALWAYS BE ON THE ALERT PROTECTING YOUR INFORMATION

Stay alert and protect your personal information. Please share this message with family and friends to help them avoid scams.

Another popular scam authorities also warn about includes the Publisher Clearing House Scam.

IF YOU'RE REQUESTED TO PAY BEFORE YOU GET YOUR WINNINGS IT'S A SCAM

Victims get a phone call saying they've won money but need to pay a fee to claim the money. That's not how the legitimate prize is awarded and authorities say that's the first red flag. The scammers keep trying to find victims in Yakima because they've been successful in the past.

In fact Yakima Police say in 2017 a Yakima man lost upwards of $10,000 in the Publishers Clearing House scam. Scammers are also calling claiming to be able to file or fix your tax problems. Police say never give out your personal or financial information in a text, on the phone or email.