Salvation Army Plans New Community Center in Yakima by 2025

The Salvation Army has unveiled ambitious plans to expand its services in Yakima, announcing the upcoming opening of a new Yakima Corps Community Center and client-choice food pantry, The Salvation Army Hope Market.

MORE SPACE MEANS MORE PEOPLE SERVED

Located at the former Champion Center property at 509 N. 4th Street, this new facility will aim to enhance the organization's ability to serve the community effectively. The new facility will include a primary building spanning 33,000 square feet, which will cater to adults, seniors, and youth through a wide range of programs.

A NEW HOPE MARKET IS PLANNED

The offerings will include gym activities, after-school care, meal programs, job training, and church services, ensuring a supportive environment for all ages. Additionally, an annex building will be transformed into The Salvation Army Hope Market, incorporating the Pathway of Hope wraparound social services to further assist families in need.

Salvation-Army-logo-and-slogan loading...

THE OPENING DATE IS SET FOR 2025

The anticipated move-in date for the new facility is set for 2025, subject to the completion of renovations and the sale of The Salvation Army’s current Yakima Family Services office and thrift store, as well as the existing Yakima Corps Community Center. As part of this transition, the Yakima thrift store will close its doors on November 15, though the Family Services office and Community Center will continue operation, providing essential services like food and utility assistance, case management, clothing, and household items.

CREATING A ONE STOP SHOP

“We are bursting at the seams. Our new location in Yakima will be more accessible and convenient for the diverse clients we serve,” says Lisa Sargent, Envoy of The Salvation Army Yakima Valley. “We aim to serve as a one-stop shop where people can receive the physical, emotional, and spiritual support they need. Our goal is to reduce barriers and bring multiple nonprofit service providers under one roof.”

THE SALVATION ARMY IS HOPING FOR YOUR SUPPORT

To fund the renovation of the annex building and establish The Salvation Army Hope Market, the organization is seeking the community's support to raise $2.5 million. The new food pantry will have extended hours, remaining open until 6:00 p.m. to accommodate families working throughout the day. Community members can contribute through monetary donations via the Salvation Army’s website at Yakima Salvation Army or by calling 509-453-3721.

YOU'VE BEEN HELPING FOR MANY YEARS

“The Salvation Army is very thankful for the Yakima Valley community’s tireless support for 130 years," added Sargent. “Together, we have helped thousands of families in their time of greatest need - thank you!”

HELPING THE COMMUNITY THE GOAL OF THE SALVATION ARMY

In 2023 alone, The Salvation Army Yakima Corps provided assistance to 43,725 individuals, including support for 90 families daily through its Hope Market food pantry and in-school food pantries that benefited 775 local high school students each month. During the holiday season, the organization distributed over 9,100 toys and 1,000 food boxes to families in need.

Established in 1894, The Salvation Army Yakima Corps proudly stands as the longest-running nonprofit in the Yakima Valley, with a rich history of service and community support. The addition of the new Corps Community Center and Hope Market is set to further strengthen its mission to serve the community.

