17-Year-Old Victim From Monday Shooting Dies at Seattle Hospital
a 21-year-old man from Yakima could face a homicide charge in Yakima County Superior Court following a shooting Monday that killed a 17-year-old.
The shooting was reported at about 7:10 pm Monday in the Safeway/Rite Aid Parking lot in the 2200 block of West Nob Hill Blvd. Angel Ayala, a gang member in Yakima could now face a homicide charge as a result of the death.
POLICE FOUND A JUVENILE MALE WITH A GUNSHOT WHEN THEY ARRIVED
When police arrived they found a juvenile male, identified as 17-year-old Landynn Lewis who was shot in the head sitting in the drivers seat of a Jeep that had crashed into a tree in the lot. Lewis was taken to a Yakima hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he died. Police say the 21-year-old shooter, Ayala was also at the scene and was taken into custody. He told police he and a friend were walking in the parking lot when they walked by the victim's vehicle, a Jeep. Police say Ayala showed gang signs and kept walking in the lot.
THE SUSPECT SAYS HE FIRED IN SELF-DEFENSE AND CALLED POLICE AFTER THE SHOOTING
Ayala says a short time later he noticed the Jeep starting to drive toward him at a high speed. He told police that's when he fired the shots from a 10 mm Glock to protect himself. The Jeep then crashed into a nearby tree and also a vehicle owned by homeless people in the parking lot. Ayala then called 9-1-1 to report the shooting. 5 others were in the jeep but only had minor injuries from shrapnel.
THE SUSPECT FACES ASSAULT CHARGES THE VICTIM IS BEING TREATED AT HARBORVIEW
Police arrived and took Ayala into custody on 6 counts of First Degree Assault. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. The victim was taken to a Yakima hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Monday night but he died on Tuesday.
THE HOMELESS COUPLE SAY THEY'RE THANKFUL THEY WEREN'T INJURED
The homeless couple living in their vehicle before it was struck in the crash say they've been left homeless and are lucky they were not injured in the incident.
