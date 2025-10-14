A majority of parents still misuse child restraints and need help to get it right. That from the Yakima Police Department which is offering help to parents and others to install child safety seats correctly.

EXPERTS TO HELP YOU

Officers from the Police Department’s Community Service Division can help frustrated parents understand the correct age and type of car seats for children.

According to the state law, children must remain in a rear-facing car seat until they are at least two years old. After that, from ages two to four, they should transition to a five-point harness seat. Once they outgrow that, kids need to use a booster seat until they reach a height of 4'9".

SOME COMMON MISTAKES

Some of the most common problems Officers see include seat belt straps that are not secured properly and harnesses that are set at incorrect levels.

Yakima Police also recognize that many new parents struggle with the installation and selection of the right car seat. To help families, they encourage parents to contact the Yakima Police Department’s Community Services Division.

CALL AND MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

Appointments can be scheduled for personalized help and tips on correct car seat installation which can be frustrating.

Statistics reveal that an alarming 50% to 70% of child safety seats are incorrectly installed, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Additionally, violations of the state’s child seat laws could result in a citation of up to $145.

CHILDREN ARE BEING KILLED IN CRASHES

Car crashes continue to be the leading cause of death for children over the age of three in the United States, making proper safety measures imperative.

Parents and grandparents seeking guidance are encouraged to call the Yakima Police Department at 575-6200, then press 8 to connect with the Community Services Division for help.