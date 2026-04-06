A popular question people have is where the safest city in Washington State is, and if you haven't been to Sedro-Woolley, you might not understand why it is the cream of the crop.

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Sedro-Woolley, Washington: Population: 13,000

Established in 1898 by some Brits, the town was going to be named "Bug" until the town wives reportedly threw a huge hissy fit. I would have like to have been a "bug" on the wall to hear the wives going off on the menfolk about their goofy idea to name their new town BUG, WASHINGTON!

Safewise.com says Sedro-Woolley is the #1 safest city in the Evergreen State. This town looks like something out of a Hallmark Channel movie and the locals are super-friendly according to many returning visitors.

Maybe being the "safest city" in Washington has something to do with being it being the " Chainsaw Carving Capitol of the Pacific Northwest", as Visit Sedro-Woolley brags in one of their Facebook pics.

The town's website says it's known as the "Gateway to the North Cascades" because of its location next to the Cascade Mountain Range.

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Sedro-Woolley Crime Rate

According to Neighborhood Scout, the chance of being a victim of a crime in Washington is 1 in 307. In Sedro-Woolley, your chances dramatically drop to 1 in 6,608. the population is only a little over 13,000, so you do the math: an average of two persons per year experience some sort of violent crime.

Popular Festivals in Sedro-Woolley

Many visitors like to visit Sedro-Woolley for 4th of July events, the famous Tulip Festival, a wacky retro event named Blast from the Past, and the annual Loggerodeo featuring an action-packed wood carving contest.

Blast from the Past Sedro-Woolley, WA Photo Credit: Blast from the Past Sedro-Woolley, WA via Facebook loading...

Plan on visiting? The nearest cities to Sedro-Woolley are Burlington, Mount Vernon, and Anacortes.