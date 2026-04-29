MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julio Rodriguez hit three doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Josh Naylor had a homer and four RBIs on Tuesday night as the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1.

Four Seattle relievers combined to retire the last 12 Twins hitters. Eduard Bazardo (2-1) pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

Minnesota starter Joe Ryan (2-3) gave up two runs in six-plus innings. Byron Buxton homered and singled for the Twins, who have lost 10 of 12.

The Mariners' Logan Gilbert pitching against the Twins Getty Images loading...

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert gave up one run in five innings in his first start since a line drive got caught in his jersey last Wednesday, leaving him with a bruised stomach and a cut on his left hand.

Seattle led 2-1 in the eighth when J.P. Crawford drew a leadoff walk, Rodriguez hit a one-out double and Naylor hit a no-doubt homer to right field off Cole Sands.

Rodriguez added a two-run double in the ninth.

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Buxton led off the fifth by hitting Gilbert's first pitch to deep left for his seventh homer of the season and second in as many nights. Trevor Larnach just missed a home run on the next pitch, driving it high off the wall in right-center for a double. But Gilbert stranded him at second, one of six runners in scoring position the Twins left on base between the third and sixth innings.

Seattle tied it with a two-out rally in the sixth, when Rodriguez laced a double down the left-field line and scored on Naylor's single.

The Mariners' Cole Young hits a RBI single against the Twins Getty Images loading...

Cole Young's two-out RBI single in the seventh made it 2-1.

Up next

The Mariners will send RHP George Kirby (4-2, 2.97 ERA) to the mound against Twins RHP Taj Bradley (3-1, 2.91) in Wednesday's series finale.