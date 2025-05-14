Rite Aid has announced more stores that will be closing this year in Oregon. Washington State has already had 8 stores added to the new list, and now Oregon will lose 12 locations.

Is Rite Aid Going Out of Business?

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a 258-page document back in June 2024, but they haven't recently said if they are planning to go out of business completely. Their attorneys did, however, tell the Bankruptcy Court that they needed to sell off a big chunk of locations (they had about 1,200 stores, according to one source in Texas).

Rite Aid Filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Last Year

It is important to note that since Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, this means they did not signal the intent to sell off everything. They said it will be more like a business restructure.

We saw with recent Chapter 11 filings however, like JoAnn Fabrics and Party City, that these companies are eventually selling off everything. Rite Aid says they still have locations open and patients using their pharmacies will still have access in the remaining open stores.

Which Rite Aid Stores Are Closing in Oregon

KOMO News says Rite Aid is closing up twelve stores in Oregon.

Baker City: 1217 Campbell St

Bandon: 44 Michigan Ave NE

Bend: 700 SE 3rd St

Dallas: 178 W Ellendale Ave

Hood River: 2049 W Cascade Ave

Klamath Falls: 2521 S Sixth St

Lincoln City: 4041 NW Logan Rd

Ontario: 728 SW 4th Ave

Portland: 514 NE 181st Ave

Seaside: 313 S Roosevelt Dr

Silverton: 626 McClaine St

The Dalles: 1400 W 6th St

