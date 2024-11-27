The Yakima Health District is alerting Yakima residents about a rise in pertussis (whooping cough) cases, with nine lab-confirmed cases reported in Yakima County this year, including three in just the past week.

IT'S NOT CONSIDERED AN OUTBREAK............YET

Although these numbers do not currently constitute an outbreak, the Health District has noted a concerning increase in cases and is actively monitoring the situation. Several household contacts of the confirmed cases have also started to report symptoms, prompting health officials to remain vigilant.

IT'S NOT JUST YAKIMA SEEING CASES

Washington State as a whole has seen a rise in pertussis cases that is higher than what is typically observed at this time of year, underscoring the critical need for awareness and preventive measures. Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection that spreads through respiratory droplets produced during coughing or sneezing. It poses significant risks, particularly for infants, young children, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

SO WHAT'S THE SYMPTOMS OF WHOOPING COUGH?

Watch for symptoms: Seek medical attention if you or a family member begins to exhibit prolonged coughing fits or other signs consistent with pertussis. Stay home when feeling sick: This is essential for protecting family and community members during holiday gatherings. Practice good hygiene: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

GET ALL THOSE VACCINES THIS YEAR?

Melissa Sixberry, Director of Disease Control at the Yakima Health District, emphasized the importance of community health, saying, “We urge families to stay up-to-date on their Tdap vaccinations, remain alert for symptoms of pertussis, and prioritize staying home if feeling unwell, especially as we approach the holiday season. The Yakima Health District will continue keeping a close eye on the situation and work with healthcare providers and community partners to support the health and safety of our community.”

WE DON'T WANT THIS TO TURN INTO AN OUTBREAK

As residents gear up for holiday festivities, adhering to these guidelines will be crucial in maintaining public health and preventing the spread of pertussis in Yakima County. The Yakima Health District is committed to working hand-in-hand with healthcare providers and community partners to ensure the safety and well-being of all local residents.

