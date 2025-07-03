Did you hear yet? Finally, Washingtonians can break free from those crazy phone repair costs and eliminate some frustrating wait times for the parts without having to cost an arm, leg, and or a kidney, thanks to the Right to Repair law.

What Is Washington State's Right to Repair Law?

Basically, the Right to Repair law will allow us consumers the right to "diagnose, maintain, repair, or update" our stuff with less fees, less hassle and fewer wait times. Manufacturers will not be allowed to make electronics show us fake alerts and warnings, either. This seems like some good news we can use!

Read More: 4 Popular Circus Animals That Are Hereby BANNED in WA State

Cracked iphone Cracked iphone. Photo Credit Rahul Himkar on Unsplash loading...

In today's modern world, many of us actually *need* our cell phones, laptops, tablets, powered wheelchairs, and digital appliances to survive and thrive. We deserve the right to have those electronics fixed at affordable rates, and that's what House Bill 1483 and its Senate companion bill SB 5423 aim to do.**

Manufacturers will now be required by law to make repair parts readily available and affordable, especially for Washington residents in rural towns and those of us with lower incomes.

"In some households, everything from the coffee maker, to the washing 19 machine, vacuum, thermostat, or doorbell may have a digital component as technology has evolved and smart products have increased in popularity..." - HB 1483

Read More: How Many Yard Sales Can You Have In A Year In Washington?

How the Right to Repair Law Will Benefit YOU

Happy lady with a cute braided hairstyle smiling and holding a cell phone Photo Credit: Ninthgrid on Unsplash loading...

Once the law is active, we will start getting a printout from the repair store stating it shall list:

Suggestions for how we should protect the data inside the device

A notice of the repair shop's need to access passwords for repair purposes only

Recommendations for customers to log out of social media, emails accounts, and banking sites

Acknowledge our right in WA State to consumer privacy and protections from cybercrime(s) by the repair shop

The only catch is that if the part we need is no longer made by the manufacturer, the new law doesn't apply to that piece.

You can read the full pdf of the bill passed as legislature.

**Washington is jumping on the bandwagon with other states who have a Right to Repair Law, including Minnesota, New York, California, and Colorado.

Eight of America's Favorite Movies Were Filmed on Whidbey Island, WA Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby