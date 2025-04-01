It's not often that we see police departments troll the public, but when they do, it's hilarious.

I find it refreshing to see local and state government social media accounts use humor to get important news across.

My all-time favorite example of this has to be the Washington State Department of Transportation, which used a 90s-style Monster Truck commercial to announce summer road constructions. That was epic! (You can watch the video of that at the end of this article so keep scrolling!)

"Speed Detection Geese" in Tri-Cities"

The city of Richland in Washington State has about 63,000, and the Richland Police Department's Traffic Unit works hard to keep the roads safe for residents. This week, they took to Facebook to announce their new speed trap technology to catch errant drivers.

At first glance, the language in their social media announcement looks formidable.

"ALERT - NEW SPEED ENFORCEMENT TECHNOLOGY IN-USE "

Curious-minded folks like me who don't live in Richland kept reading the alert. I began to wonder what new contraption they had acquired to catch people speeding. As I kept reading the post, a thought occurred to me that this can't possibly be real.

"The Richland Police Department is excited to announce the launch of "Speed Detection Geese" "

The Facebook post went on to say that the Richland PD was going to start using geese to honk loudly at people who are speeding. At this point, I knew it was trolling.

I forgot that it is April Fools!

"Early reports indicate they are 100% effective… and very angry "

Ha! Great prank, you guys! That was pretty funny and brought a smile to my face.



Washington DOT's Epic Summer Construction Announcement (About 37 seconds long)

