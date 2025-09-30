Picture it: the American Revolutionary War, June 1775. The American colonies basically said, "To heck with this!" and decided to fight for independence from their British overlord, King George III. The Americans had no government formed yet…so how was the war paid for?

Find out in this fascinating oral history event coming to the Harman Center in Yakima, "How Did We Finance the Revolutionary War Without a Government?" It is presented by Yakima Parks & Recreation and is ideal for high school students and adult audiences, according to an event flyer. The best part of this event is that it's free!

Revolutionary War Soldiers sitting down Photo Matt Briney on Unsplash loading...

How Was the American Revolutionary War Funded?

The American Revolutionary War is no doubt a fascinating chunk of American history. While there might not be any Tony Award-winning singing and theatrical moves or any jazz hands reminding us of the hit Broadway musical, Hamilton, there will be an historical interpreter dressed in full late 18th Century costume. They will certainly paint vivid pictures in our minds of how George Washington and his crew were able to rally the necessary troops (and the cash) to fund their fight for freedom.

This event is a perfect local start for the upcoming celebration of America's 250th birthday in 2026. Local organizations supporting this community event include:

Daughters of the American Revolution

League of Women Voters of Yakima County

Sons of the Civil War Union Veterans

Sons of the American Revolution - Mid-Columbia Chapter

Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition

America 250

What: How Did We Finance the Revolutionary War Without a Government?

When: Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 6 p.m.

Where: Harman Center, 101 N 65th Ave in Yakima. For more info, call 509 575-6166.

Other October Events in Yakima

Other upcoming events at the Harman Center include Soups & Sandwiches on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, and ongoing virtual recreation activities. Yakima Parks & Recreation has some fun seasonal events coming up in October for kids as well.

My mind automatically goes to scenes of the hit Broadway play, Hamilton, when I think of how the Revolutionary War was funded. I can picture the Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Marquis de Lafayette running across the stage, singing and dancing as they talk about how they're going to rustle up enough money to pay for the war!