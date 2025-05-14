The Selah Police Department is looking for any new information to investigate the death of a 4-year-old boy. His remains were found in the Cowiche Mill Road area on April 18 and the cause of his death is still unclear.

POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE REMAINS BUT IT'S A STILL A MYSTERY AS TO HOW HE DIED

The remains have been identified as 4-year-old Alaric “AJ” Funderburgh but police haven't yet released a report on how he died as DNA testing continues.

On Friday, April 18 Officers from the Selah Police Department responded to a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of Speyers Road.

THE BOY WASN'T PICTURED IN RECENT VACATION PHOTOS

KIT News has learned the investigation was prompted in part by concerns of family members and a former babysitter of the 4-year-old boy. Specifically sources say police were contacted after family photos from a recent beach trip didn't show any pictures of 4-year-old Alaric. Family members and the babysitter were concerned he wasn't on the trip and they took the concern to authorities who conducted the welfare check and instead found information that lead to the boys' remains being found at a burial site in Cowiche.

Selah police have arrested a kidnapping suspect. Selah police have arrested a kidnapping suspect. loading...

THE BOY'S FATHER IS BEING HELD ON FEDERAL CHARGES

Meanwhile the child's father, A 33-year-old man, identified as Preston Keith Funderburgh is being held on federal charges of theft of government money and wire fraud from the federal government. The charges could be upgraded depending upon the outcome of the autopsy and the ongoing investigation. Selah Police investigators say they want to "assure the community that we are diligently pursuing every possible lead to develop and present factual information for a successful prosecution."

Do you know anything that could help Selah Police?

Phone:

(509) 698-7347

Address:

617 S. First Street

Selah, WA 98942

Office Hours:

8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Monday - Friday

The business office is closed for Federal Holidays.

READ MORE; Monday's skate park shooting.