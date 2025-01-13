The recall petition against Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has been approved by a Yakima County Superior Judge following a hearing Friday morning.

CURTICE CAN APPEAL THE RULING

If Curtice doesn't appeal the ruling to the Washington State Supreme Court within the next 16 days then signature gathering can begin to gain the needed signatures to place the issue on a future ballot. If an appeal is filed it could be months before the court makes a ruling.

ALL RECALL CHARGES WERE APPROVED BY THE JUDGE



The recall petition charges Curtice with misfeasance, malfeasance and violating the oath of office. According to Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross if signature gathering starts the three Republican Party Precinct Officers leading the recall effort will have 6 months to gather 13,488 signatures to qualify for a future ballot. Ross says there's no date yet set for when the issue could appear on a ballot.

THE RECALL EFFORT STARTED IN 2024

The recall effort was started last year when Yakima Police say Curtice stole and used drugs from the bodies of overdose victims. But when police questioned him about the allegations he told authorities he believed he'd been poisoned on the job with fentanyl and cocaine possibly by staff members in his office.

CURTICE EVENTUALLY ADMITTED HIS ACTIONS

Curtice eventually admitted to stealing the drugs and using them himself. As a result the Ellensburg Prosecutors Office has filed gross misdemeanor charges of evidence tampering, making false statements and official misconduct. The charges were filed Wednesday in Yakima County District Court.

