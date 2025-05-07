While the slow grid continues there's no danger to the public and no homes in the area are threatened. That from a report from the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management which says there's been a new landslide on the west part of Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap.

THE SLIDE WAS REPORTED LAST MONTH

Management officials say the slide about 3 hundred feet wide fell onto a closed section of Thorp Road on April 27. Despite the new slide activity there's still no threat to drivers along I-82 and no homeowners need to worry about the slide.

SO IS THERE ANYTHING TO WORRY ABOUT?

The news release from Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management says a larger landslide on the top of the hill "has been crushing the rock into smaller pieces, which have been slowly sliding and rolling downhill to the base."

Will the sliding continue? Officials from emergency management and the Washington State Department of Engineers say the slow moving slides will continue to drop rock and dirt on to the closed Thorp Road but they don't expect the threat to increase.

LARGE SHIPPING CONTAINERS NOW STOP THE MAJOR DEBRIS

As the rock and dirt fall continues it's being held back by large shipping containers placed in the area in 2017 shortly after the landslide started. Officials now say the slide is moving at a slower pace as officials continue to monitor the mountain as they say it's now moving at one inch every week.

REMEMBER WHEN IT WAS FIRST DISCOVERED?

By comparison the slide was traveling at 2 inches a week in 2020.

When the slide was first discovered authorities were concerned it was dangerous because of the speed and size of the slide. The concerns have lowered now that the slide has slowed and is no longer considered a threat.

